Abstract 6... by marlboromaam
Photo 1586

Abstract 6...

Another Photoshop liquify mess made by yours truly. =)
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
434% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh it's marvellous!
August 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours and scary face.
August 22nd, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Very creative. I love the colors and shapes. Looks very fluid.
August 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
@koalagardens Thank you very much!

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.

@dkellogg Thank you so much, David.
August 22nd, 2023  
FBailey ace
I see a smiling face!
August 22nd, 2023  
