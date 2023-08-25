Previous
St. Andrew's Cross in color... by marlboromaam
Photo 1588

St. Andrew's Cross in color...

I guess you'd call that a buttery yellow tone. Info and link about this native wild shrub here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2023-08-16
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
435% complete

