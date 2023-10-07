Lost in emotions...

How do you convey all the brambles and tangles of emotions you feel when you lose your mother? After more than three years with dementia, my mom passed away peacefully in the hospital on Wednesday, October 4. My late father was my rock, but my mother was my anchor in this world. I feel like I've been set adrift, but I take comfort in knowing she's with my dad now.



This was an in-camera double exposure with the tilt-shift effect added in On1. I may have a lot of work to do on behalf of my late mother, but 365 has always saved my sanity.