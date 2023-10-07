Previous
Lost in emotions... by marlboromaam
Lost in emotions...

How do you convey all the brambles and tangles of emotions you feel when you lose your mother? After more than three years with dementia, my mom passed away peacefully in the hospital on Wednesday, October 4. My late father was my rock, but my mother was my anchor in this world. I feel like I've been set adrift, but I take comfort in knowing she's with my dad now.

This was an in-camera double exposure with the tilt-shift effect added in On1. I may have a lot of work to do on behalf of my late mother, but 365 has always saved my sanity.
Larry Steager ace
Mags, I’m so sorry to hear of your mother. You captured the tangled emotions perfectly.
October 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
@larrysphotos Thank you, Larry. Most appreciative of your thoughtful and kind comments.
October 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Sending condolence and love across the pond.
October 6th, 2023  
