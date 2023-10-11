Sign up
Previous
Photo 1635
Mmmm - tasty...
Shot a couple of weeks ago. Will and I got out the Bubble Blaster and had a little fun. There was more barking and chasing and snapping at the bubbles. Out of all the shots I took, this is the only one that was halfway decent.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
9
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
bubbles
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Susan Wakely
ace
Fun time for you both.
October 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan.
October 10th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
I love it, great shot. When my cats were younger they would chase the bubbles. Now they look at me like I am nuts!
October 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
Thank you very much, Larry. LOL! One day, Will might look at me that way. He has to do all the chasing though. =)
October 10th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
@joansmor
Thanks, Joan.
October 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Cute
October 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Thanks, Dawn.
October 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Lol, a lovely portrait of Will tasting the bubbles!
October 10th, 2023
