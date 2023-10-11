Previous
Mmmm - tasty... by marlboromaam
Shot a couple of weeks ago. Will and I got out the Bubble Blaster and had a little fun. There was more barking and chasing and snapping at the bubbles. Out of all the shots I took, this is the only one that was halfway decent.
Mags



Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Susan Wakely
Fun time for you both.
October 10th, 2023  
Mags
@wakelys Thanks, Susan.
October 10th, 2023  
Larry Steager
I love it, great shot. When my cats were younger they would chase the bubbles. Now they look at me like I am nuts!
October 10th, 2023  
Mags
@larrysphotos Thank you very much, Larry. LOL! One day, Will might look at me that way. He has to do all the chasing though. =)
October 10th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
October 10th, 2023  
Mags
@joansmor Thanks, Joan.
October 10th, 2023  
Dawn
Cute
October 10th, 2023  
Mags
@Dawn Thanks, Dawn.
October 10th, 2023  
Corinne C
Lol, a lovely portrait of Will tasting the bubbles!
October 10th, 2023  
