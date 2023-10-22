Sign up
Photo 1646
Pin oak leaves and acorns...
A little bigger than the water oak leaves and acorns. The nickel is for scale. Compare to the water oak here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2023-10-20
For some fun macro composites from 2012 with these acorns -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-01-31
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-02-05
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5268
photos
143
followers
125
following
450% complete
Views
8
8
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
2nd October 2023 8:31pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
brown
,
nickel
,
acorns
,
pin-oak-leaves
Danette Thompson
ace
Very pretty
October 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
@danette
Thanks, Danette.
October 22nd, 2023
