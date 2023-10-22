Previous
Pin oak leaves and acorns... by marlboromaam
Pin oak leaves and acorns...

A little bigger than the water oak leaves and acorns. The nickel is for scale. Compare to the water oak here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2023-10-20

For some fun macro composites from 2012 with these acorns - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-01-31 https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-02-05
Danette Thompson ace
Very pretty
October 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
@danette Thanks, Danette.
October 22nd, 2023  
