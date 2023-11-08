Sign up
Photo 1663
Having a good ol' time...
I wish I could get down in the leaves and roll around with him. It's the getting up that's tough and it isn't pretty! LOL!
8th November 2023
Tags
leaves
child
fall
autumn
fur
phoneography
maple-leaves
rough-collie
will-connor
lassie-dog
Corinne C
ace
Lol! a paradise for puppies!
November 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne. His paradise for sure. =)
November 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lol I only know that too will
November 8th, 2023
365 Project
close