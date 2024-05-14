Sign up
Photo 1851
Sweet vernal grass head...
Now drying out and turning tan in the sun. For No Mow May. Non-native from Europe, but common in the Carolinas. More info here -
http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=107
You can tell Will Connor was here. =)
14th May 2024
14th May 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5770
photos
143
followers
102
following
507% complete
10
365 Main Album
7th April 2024 12:13pm
blooms
,
wild-grass
,
sweet-vernal-grass
,
nomowmay-24
