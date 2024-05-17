Sign up
Previous
Photo 1854
Heartwing sorrel...
Before it turns pink and red in the sun. For No Mow May. AKA Wild Dock, Heartwing Dock, and Sourgrass - Acetosa hastatula. More info here -
http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1285
Will has also been here.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
5
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5776
photos
143
followers
102
following
Tags
spring
,
weed
,
springtime
,
sourgrass
,
wild-dock
,
heartwing-sorrel
,
heartwing-dock
,
nomowmay-24
,
acetosa-hastatula
moni kozi
beautiful warm capture
May 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and background colours.
May 17th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Lovely image and nice capture separating the subject from the background.
May 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So delicate, a beautiful close up
May 17th, 2024
Karen
ace
How lovely! Wonderful background dof, works beautifully against the sorrel.
I see the evidence trail :-) quite a few hairy bits there today! Beautiful, he must love to be with outdoors with you at his side.
May 17th, 2024
