Heartwing sorrel... by marlboromaam
Heartwing sorrel...

Before it turns pink and red in the sun. For No Mow May. AKA Wild Dock, Heartwing Dock, and Sourgrass - Acetosa hastatula. More info here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1285

Will has also been here.
17th May 2024

moni kozi
beautiful warm capture
May 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture and background colours.
May 17th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Lovely image and nice capture separating the subject from the background.
May 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So delicate, a beautiful close up
May 17th, 2024  
Karen ace
How lovely! Wonderful background dof, works beautifully against the sorrel.

I see the evidence trail :-) quite a few hairy bits there today! Beautiful, he must love to be with outdoors with you at his side.
May 17th, 2024  
