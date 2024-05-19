Previous
Wild chervil... by marlboromaam
Wild chervil...

The second year it's popped up in the yard and it's plentiful. Chaerophyllum tainturieri - aka Southern Chervil, Wild Chervil, and Hairyfruit Chervil. For No Mow May. More info here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=2305
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Dione Giorgio
Beautiful focus and capture.
May 19th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely capture and bokeh.
May 19th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Lovely image and beautiful little blooms. Great capture separating the subject from the background.
May 19th, 2024  
