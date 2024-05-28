Sign up
Previous
Photo 1865
Daisy fleabane...
No Mow May would not be complete without a variety of daisy fleabane. More info here -
http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=531
28th May 2024
28th May 24
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
spring
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
daisy-fleabane
,
erigeron-strigosus
,
common-rough-fleabane
,
prairie-fleabane
,
slender-daisy-fleabane
,
nomowmay-24
Babs
ace
What a beautiful shot. Daisies are such pretty flowers.
May 28th, 2024
Karen
ace
Look at that name - Daisy Fleabane! The quirkiness of these names amuses me no end. Beautiful shot, they are such unpretentious and pretty flowers. I love them.
May 28th, 2024
