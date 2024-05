One of my favorite native wild plants with such delightful little flowers. A closeup to come tomorrow. Chimaphila maculata - aka Pipsissewa (called by the native tribes), Striped Wintergreen, and Rat's Bane. I look for its blooms every May. A fascinating small and compact plant with history, medicinal and culinary uses. More info here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=317