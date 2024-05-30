Previous
Pipsissewa blooms... by marlboromaam
Pipsissewa blooms...

Getting the right angle on these tiny wildflowers is quite difficult. But this will give you and idea about the unusual blossom. First upload and info here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2024-05-29
30th May 2024

Babs ace

So pretty it looks really dainty.
May 30th, 2024  
