Tiny blooms of the forked rush...
Tiny blooms of the forked rush...

Juncus dicotomus - aka forked rush. This is the first time I've caught them blooming! Fitting end for No Mow May. More info about this wild rush here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=4269
