Photo 1868
Tiny blooms of the forked rush...
Juncus dicotomus - aka forked rush. This is the first time I've caught them blooming! Fitting end for No Mow May. More info about this wild rush here -
http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=4269
31st May 2024
31st May 24
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
spring
,
springtime
,
wild-grass
,
forked-rush
,
nomowmay-24
,
juncus-dicotomus
