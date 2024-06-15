Sign up
Previous
Photo 1883
The old man on his new location...
I had to move him from off the tree. Why? Because the squirrels scurrying up the tree kept knocking his eyeballs off and I got tired of looking for them in the leaf litter.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
4
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
10th May 2024 10:49am
face
fence
spring
vine
springtime
virginia-creeper
Larry Steager
ace
Very fun yard art.
June 15th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Squirrels can wreak havoc sometimes
June 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Pesky creatures.
June 15th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Love the old man and a good location for him on the fence.
June 15th, 2024
