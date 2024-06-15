Previous
The old man on his new location... by marlboromaam
Photo 1883

The old man on his new location...

I had to move him from off the tree. Why? Because the squirrels scurrying up the tree kept knocking his eyeballs off and I got tired of looking for them in the leaf litter.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
515% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
Very fun yard art.
June 15th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Squirrels can wreak havoc sometimes
June 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Pesky creatures.
June 15th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Love the old man and a good location for him on the fence.
June 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise