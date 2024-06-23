Sign up
Photo 1891
In the morning light...
If you're going to shoot around here, better do it as early as you can because it will get too hot and too humid for you and your camera. Watching the lens fog up fast is NOT fun at all. So, a phone shot.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
6
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5881
photos
141
followers
100
following
518% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
26th May 2024 8:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
statue
,
shrubs
,
andrew
,
undergrowth
,
morning-light
,
phoneography
,
intimate-landscape
,
on1-border
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous image. I love the effect.
We have had two days of hot and humid here too!
June 23rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
June 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
June 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
@mittens
Thank you, Marilyn.
June 23rd, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Looks like a dream! I love the sun coming through
June 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
@frodob
Thank you very much, Mark.
June 23rd, 2024
We have had two days of hot and humid here too!