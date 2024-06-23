Previous
In the morning light... by marlboromaam
In the morning light...

If you're going to shoot around here, better do it as early as you can because it will get too hot and too humid for you and your camera. Watching the lens fog up fast is NOT fun at all. So, a phone shot.
Mags

Corinne C ace
A fabulous image. I love the effect.
We have had two days of hot and humid here too!
June 23rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
June 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.
June 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
@mittens Thank you, Marilyn.
June 23rd, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Looks like a dream! I love the sun coming through
June 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
@frodob Thank you very much, Mark.
June 23rd, 2024  
