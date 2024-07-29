Sign up
Previous
Photo 1927
Deck view...
Wu Yong looking alert and fierce in the background.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
9
5
Mags
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
527% complete
View this month »
Tags
statue
,
summer
,
summertime
,
gargoyle
,
potted-plants
,
deck-railing
,
concrete-statue
,
deck-view
Linda Godwin
Looking wonderful out there on guard.
July 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
@rontu
Thank you, Linda. =)
July 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
All looking lovely.
July 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
July 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful composition with the flowers in the foreground and fierce Wu Yong in the background
July 29th, 2024
Mickey Anderson
ace
Very cool view!!
July 29th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
I like the name Wu Yong. He is nicely framed by the colorful potted plants.
July 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely composition and capture.
July 29th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks so pretty there.
July 29th, 2024
