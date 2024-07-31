This is the place...

Where I got my latest concrete statues and such. It looks pretty junky from the road, but there's so much to see spread out over several acres. You really have to hunt for your fancies. They have seven-foot tall Lizard men and Sasquatches, huge fountains, all kinds of angels, dogs, cats, rabbits, frogs, fairies, gargoyles, green men and so much more. So if you're ever in South Carolina just about an hour northeast of Columbia, on Highway 15, south of Bishopville - this is it, and they tell me they have no plans to close any time soon. A visit is better than paying shipping charges on the weight of these things. =)