Previous
Photo 1931
No more room on the stand...
We're filling up with more succulents and they're spread around all over the deck and front porch now. But no more room on the little stand. Previous shot -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2024-07-05
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5962
photos
139
followers
100
following
Tags
summer
,
summertime
,
succulents
,
potted-plants
,
plant-stand
,
metal-stand
Kathy A
ace
The stand looks great with more on it but I stand by my previous suggestion of going back to Wally World and buying another one or two
August 2nd, 2024
Karen
ace
I think the stand looks lovely with the added plants. Super arrangement and variety of succulents.
August 2nd, 2024
