Previous
No more room on the stand... by marlboromaam
Photo 1931

No more room on the stand...

We're filling up with more succulents and they're spread around all over the deck and front porch now. But no more room on the little stand. Previous shot - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2024-07-05
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
529% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
The stand looks great with more on it but I stand by my previous suggestion of going back to Wally World and buying another one or two
August 2nd, 2024  
Karen ace
I think the stand looks lovely with the added plants. Super arrangement and variety of succulents.
August 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise