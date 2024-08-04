Previous
Cutest little convertible...

I've ever seen! Look at the face on the side-view mirrors. If I was fabulously wealthy - I'd get one just to drive for fun. I think Will would really enjoy it. Phone shot. =)
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Mark St Clair
They look nice, but I've heard they can be a lot of mechanical issues
August 4th, 2024  
Mags
@frodob Really? One of our local news anchor men drive one back and forth from Sumter to Columbia and visa versa every day. He's never mentioned problems with it. But, good to know! Like a Jaguar, huh?!!!
August 4th, 2024  
KV
Cute winky face… great looking little convertible.
August 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
It does look cute. I had a Mini sports but it started to cost a lot as it got older.
August 4th, 2024  
Renee Salamon
Oh yes, very smiley car
August 4th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Does look like a fun car!
August 4th, 2024  
Diana
they are such fabulous cars, Will would love to be chauffeured around in this ;-)
August 4th, 2024  
Beverley
Ooo it’s fab! Super Cool!
August 4th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
It is really cool looking. I want one, too.
August 4th, 2024  
