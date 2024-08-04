Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1933
Cutest little convertible...
I've ever seen! Look at the face on the side-view mirrors. If I was fabulously wealthy - I'd get one just to drive for fun. I think Will would really enjoy it. Phone shot. =)
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
9
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5966
photos
138
followers
100
following
529% complete
View this month »
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
Latest from all albums
1930
1576
1931
1577
1932
1578
1933
1579
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
9
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
3rd July 2024 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
ride
,
summer
,
summertime
,
auto
,
convertible
,
parking-lot
,
mini-cooper
,
phoneography
Mark St Clair
ace
They look nice, but I've heard they can be a lot of mechanical issues
August 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
@frodob
Really? One of our local news anchor men drive one back and forth from Sumter to Columbia and visa versa every day. He's never mentioned problems with it. But, good to know! Like a Jaguar, huh?!!!
August 4th, 2024
KV
ace
Cute winky face… great looking little convertible.
August 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
It does look cute. I had a Mini sports but it started to cost a lot as it got older.
August 4th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Oh yes, very smiley car
August 4th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Does look like a fun car!
August 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
they are such fabulous cars, Will would love to be chauffeured around in this ;-)
August 4th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Ooo it’s fab! Super Cool!
August 4th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is really cool looking. I want one, too.
August 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close