Photo 1939
Right deck corner...
I went a little crazy getting the plant bug this summer. I think my grandmother would have liked this. She so loved all of her plants and watered them daily.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
chair
,
plants
,
deck
,
table
,
summer
,
summertime
,
potted
,
back-yard
Kathy A
ace
Such a great looking deck
August 10th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
August 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
@kjarn
Thank you, Kathy.
@photographycrazy
Thank you!
August 10th, 2024
@photographycrazy Thank you!