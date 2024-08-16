Sign up
Photo 1945
Back yard abstract...
Image rendered in the Style Transfer app with the Scream option.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Mags
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
abstract
summer
summertime
back-yard
intimate-landscape
style-transfer
apple-app
scream-option
Beverley
I like the textures and feeling of movement, the colours are great… beautiful earth
August 16th, 2024
Mags
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
August 16th, 2024
