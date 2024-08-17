Sign up
Photo 1946
Passiflora incarnata
Quick phone shot for the color. The heat and humidity seem to be good for the passion vines and blooms. They've covered the holly bush and are blooming like crazy!
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
white
,
purple
,
yellow
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
passion-flower
,
phoneography
,
passiflora-incarnata
,
wild-vine
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
August 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
August 17th, 2024
Babs
ace
One of my favourite flowers.
August 17th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Such a cool flower looks very alien.
August 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beauty!
August 17th, 2024
