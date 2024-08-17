Previous
Passiflora incarnata by marlboromaam
Passiflora incarnata

Quick phone shot for the color. The heat and humidity seem to be good for the passion vines and blooms. They've covered the holly bush and are blooming like crazy!
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

@marlboromaam
lovely
August 17th, 2024  
So lovely.
August 17th, 2024  
One of my favourite flowers.
August 17th, 2024  
Such a cool flower looks very alien.
August 17th, 2024  
Fabulous capture of this beauty!
August 17th, 2024  
