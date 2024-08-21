Previous
Abstract zinnias... by marlboromaam
Photo 1950

Abstract zinnias...

Rendered in the Style Transfer app with the complete bar option. So little time to play these days.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
534% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful processing and tones.
August 21st, 2024  
Wylie ace
Very attractive result!
August 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you so much, Diana.

@pusspup Thank you, Wylie.
August 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise