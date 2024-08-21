Sign up
Photo 1950
Abstract zinnias...
Rendered in the Style Transfer app with the complete bar option. So little time to play these days.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
Mags
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
flowers
abstract
summer
summertime
zinnias
style-transfer
apple-app
completebar-option
Diana
Beautiful processing and tones.
August 21st, 2024
Wylie
Very attractive result!
August 21st, 2024
Mags
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you so much, Diana.
@pusspup
Thank you, Wylie.
August 21st, 2024
@pusspup Thank you, Wylie.