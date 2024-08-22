Sign up
Photo 1951
Though the trees...
My neighbor's seasonal pond has reappeared after all the rain we got with Debby. I expected to hear a chorus of the eastern spade-foot toads, but no. Wonder if the heat has kept them down in the ground.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
summer
,
pond
,
summertime
,
intimate-landscape
