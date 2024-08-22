Previous
Though the trees... by marlboromaam
Photo 1951

Though the trees...

My neighbor's seasonal pond has reappeared after all the rain we got with Debby. I expected to hear a chorus of the eastern spade-foot toads, but no. Wonder if the heat has kept them down in the ground.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details

