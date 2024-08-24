Previous
I got a yellow bowtie... by marlboromaam
I got a yellow bowtie...

Is it straight? How do I look? I can't see below my nose. LOL! I repurposed a a plastic mesh bag river rocks came in and I think the old man might get a hat made from the rest of it. =)
24th August 2024

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Susan Wakely ace
Very dapper.
August 24th, 2024  
Beverley ace
This is brilliant… so much fun!
August 24th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great addition. All dressed up and nowhere to go.
August 24th, 2024  
Babs ace
Ha ha I love it
August 24th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love it!
August 24th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
🤣 love it
August 24th, 2024  
