Back of the deck - in color... by marlboromaam
Photo 1981

Back of the deck - in color...

I had no idea a hummer was perched at the feeder until I looked at this on my puter. =)
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Diana ace
This looks fabulous Mags, such beautiful green tones and warm browns.
September 21st, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful display of pots, chimes and feeders on your deck. I see a visitor on the Hummingbird feeder. Great capture.
September 21st, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
September 21st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and lush looking.
September 21st, 2024  
