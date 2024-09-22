Previous
Gotcha! by marlboromaam
Gotcha!

Looks like it got a cicada nearly encased in its silk. That should last a while. Phone shot.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Stunning close up!
September 22nd, 2024  
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne. =)
September 22nd, 2024  
