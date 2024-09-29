Sign up
Previous
Photo 1989
Yakety yak...
Wu Yong and Haddarat yakking it up in the back wild patch. =)
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
6103
photos
135
followers
99
following
544% complete
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1986
1633
1987
483
1988
1634
1989
1635
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
24th August 2024 8:31am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
statues
,
back-yard
,
gargoyles
,
garden-art
,
yard-art
,
intimate-landscape
,
concrete-statues
Annie D
ace
Haha great title and image
September 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely… well positioned with lovely sun beams shining through
September 29th, 2024
winghong_ho
Nice display and have fun.
September 29th, 2024
