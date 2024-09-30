Sign up
Previous
Photo 1990
Toady...
It took up residence in one of my flower pots, but haven't seen it since Helene came through. Hope it's okay.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able.
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
toad
,
creature
,
deck-floor
JackieR
ace
Oh dear, I do hope Hurricane H didn't do damage to you.
@grammyn
certainly appreciated the English weather it caused here in Alabama.
September 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Will and I were blessed, Jackie. Those to the west and east of me - not so much. I heard Helene was 500 miles wide.
September 30th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Excellent capture of Mr Toad. Wonderful texture and color pattern.
September 30th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@marlboromaam
I'm so sad for those affected. But glad you're safe. We leave Katy's in an hour, fly out this evening. Had THE BEST time!!!
PS fab frog foto!!
September 30th, 2024
PS fab frog foto!!