Toady... by marlboromaam
Photo 1990

Toady...

It took up residence in one of my flower pots, but haven't seen it since Helene came through. Hope it's okay.
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Oh dear, I do hope Hurricane H didn't do damage to you. @grammyn certainly appreciated the English weather it caused here in Alabama.
September 30th, 2024  
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Will and I were blessed, Jackie. Those to the west and east of me - not so much. I heard Helene was 500 miles wide.
September 30th, 2024  
Excellent capture of Mr Toad. Wonderful texture and color pattern.
September 30th, 2024  
@marlboromaam I'm so sad for those affected. But glad you're safe. We leave Katy's in an hour, fly out this evening. Had THE BEST time!!!

PS fab frog foto!!
September 30th, 2024  
