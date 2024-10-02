Sign up
Photo 1992
As close as I could get...
With this camera on these Millettia reticulata blooms.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
6114
photos
135
followers
99
following
545% complete
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
7th September 2024 3:18pm
Tags
blooms
,
purple
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
macro
,
blossoms
,
millettia-reticulata
,
evergreen-wisteria
Wylie
ace
sweet pea.
October 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
@pusspup
It's a kind of wisteria that blooms late summer and fall. =)
October 2nd, 2024
Annie D
ace
Beautiful
October 2nd, 2024
