As close as I could get... by marlboromaam
Photo 1992

As close as I could get...

With this camera on these Millettia reticulata blooms.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Wylie ace
sweet pea.
October 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
@pusspup It's a kind of wisteria that blooms late summer and fall. =)
October 2nd, 2024  
Annie D ace
Beautiful
October 2nd, 2024  
