Previous
Photo 1994
Didn't bloom all summer...
Happy to see just one tiny bud and I'll have to wait to see the bloom before I know which rose it is. I forgot which one I planted in this spot. =)
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
1
0
Mags
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
6118
photos
135
followers
99
following
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1991
1637
1992
1638
1993
1639
1994
1640
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
8th September 2024 10:34pm
Tags
red
,
macro
,
pink
,
fall
,
autumn
,
rose
,
rose-bud
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
October 4th, 2024
