Didn't bloom all summer... by marlboromaam
Didn't bloom all summer...

Happy to see just one tiny bud and I'll have to wait to see the bloom before I know which rose it is. I forgot which one I planted in this spot. =)
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
October 4th, 2024  
