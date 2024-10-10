Sign up
Photo 2000
Will tolerates me pretty well...
Such a good little traveler to go everywhere I do without any complaints. Phone shot.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
14th September 2024 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
phoneography
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
