Photo 2001
Splendor in the grass...
Nothing wrong with Will. He just likes to wallow and roll around in the grass.
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
Mags
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
grass
trees
fall
autumn
front-yard
rough-collie
will-connor
lassie-dog
fur-child
