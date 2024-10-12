Previous
A slight smile... by marlboromaam
A slight smile...

I played around with Ozzie's nose and mouth in On1 effects. I think there's a slight smile there.
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Diana ace
I tend to agree :-)
October 12th, 2024  
