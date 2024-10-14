Previous
by marlboromaam
American Beautyberry...

Always a lovely autumn find. A native wild shrub. More info here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=233
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

@marlboromaam
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
October 14th, 2024  
