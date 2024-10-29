Previous
A plague...

Google says a flock of grackles is called a plague... Found in this old live oak tree at Wally World. Phone shot.
Babs ace
Looks like a scene from a Hitchcock movie
October 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I like that the are on the uppermost branches.
October 29th, 2024  
Wylie ace
They’re great decorations
October 29th, 2024  
