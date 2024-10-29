Sign up
Photo 2019
A plague...
Google says a flock of grackles is called a plague... Found in this old live oak tree at Wally World. Phone shot.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
6201
photos
135
followers
100
following
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
16th October 2024 8:31am
Privacy
Public
tree
,
black
,
birds
,
flock
,
grackles
,
phoneography
,
live-oak
Babs
ace
Looks like a scene from a Hitchcock movie
October 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I like that the are on the uppermost branches.
October 29th, 2024
Wylie
ace
They’re great decorations
October 29th, 2024
