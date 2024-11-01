Previous
Autumn moon... by marlboromaam
Autumn moon...

Above the Sweetgum trees.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Bucktree ace
Wonderful image. Love the blue sky background with the moon.
November 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely captured.
November 1st, 2024  
