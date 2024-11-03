Sign up
Previous
Photo 2024
The first to change...
The maple that shades the deck. Soon it will be bare.
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
red
home
fence
landscape
fall
autumn
care
maple-tree
front-yard
winghong_ho
A lovely house. Beautiful capture.
November 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
@wh2021
Thank you! Appreciate your comments.
November 3rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and colours.
November 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
November 3rd, 2024
