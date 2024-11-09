Previous
Sweetgum trees changing slowly... by marlboromaam
Sweetgum trees changing slowly...

We're a bit later than everyone else. Phone shot.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
You're getting really nice color in the trees. Beautiful shot.
@dkellogg Thank you so much, David.
Soooo stunning, such beautiful colours and amazing trees…
Leave a Comment
