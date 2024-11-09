Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2030
Sweetgum trees changing slowly...
We're a bit later than everyone else. Phone shot.
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6252
photos
134
followers
96
following
556% complete
View this month »
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Latest from all albums
2027
1673
2028
1674
2029
1675
2030
1676
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
26th October 2024 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
yellow
,
landscape
,
orange
,
fall
,
autumn
,
phoneography
,
sweetgum-trees
Bucktree
ace
You're getting really nice color in the trees. Beautiful shot.
November 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Thank you so much, David.
November 9th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Soooo stunning, such beautiful colours and amazing trees…
November 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close