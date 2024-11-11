Previous
Framed clouds... by marlboromaam
Framed clouds...

With a real bird in the distance. =) Phone shot.
11th November 2024

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely cloud shot
November 11th, 2024  
Wylie ace
nice peak through the foliage
November 11th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
So free 🕊️
November 11th, 2024  
