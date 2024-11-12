Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2033
White hearts in a ring...
Another Kaleidacam capture. Phone shot.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6258
photos
134
followers
96
following
556% complete
View this month »
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Latest from all albums
2030
1676
2031
1677
2032
1678
2033
1679
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
21st October 2024 9:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
necklace
,
phoneography
,
apple-app
,
kaleidacam-app
Renee Salamon
ace
Pretty heart abstract
November 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
@rensala
Thank you, Renee.
November 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close