Changing and falling... by marlboromaam
Changing and falling...

Wishing they would last a little longer. Similar capture uploaded earlier here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2024-11-09 I wanted to see the difference.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
they look beautiful, I love the way you include your driveway.
November 13th, 2024  
