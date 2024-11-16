Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2037
Step down into fall...
Steps covered in fallen maple leaves.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6266
photos
134
followers
96
following
558% complete
View this month »
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
Latest from all albums
2034
1680
2035
1681
2036
1682
2037
1683
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
27th October 2024 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
fall
,
autumn
,
maple-leaves
,
deck-steps
Corinne C
ace
This is fabulous Mags. I love the colors.
November 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne. =)
November 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
So beautifully captured, wonderful textures and tones.
November 16th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Fabulous......so very Autumn..........
November 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close