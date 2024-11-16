Previous
Step down into fall... by marlboromaam
Photo 2037

Step down into fall...

Steps covered in fallen maple leaves.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
558% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
This is fabulous Mags. I love the colors.
November 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne. =)
November 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
So beautifully captured, wonderful textures and tones.
November 16th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Fabulous......so very Autumn..........
November 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise