Previous
Photo 2038
Signs of the season...
Time to sweep the leaves off the deck again.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
1
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
31st October 2024 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
deck
,
deck-chairs
,
fallen-leaves
,
potted-plants
Bucktree
ace
Probably lots more to come, but its good to keep up with them. Your plants look super healthy. Nice capture.
November 17th, 2024
