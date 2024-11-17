Previous
Signs of the season... by marlboromaam
Signs of the season...

Time to sweep the leaves off the deck again.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Bucktree ace
Probably lots more to come, but its good to keep up with them. Your plants look super healthy. Nice capture.
November 17th, 2024  
