Kaleidacam console...
Photo 2041

Kaleidacam console...

Phone shot with the Kaleidacam app - inside my car. It's my junky console.

Uploading early! No sleep last night. I guess too keyed up from yesterday's events. But Will and I will get a nap later on today - if that's possible.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
