Mockernut gold...

The weather throughout the summer has to be just right to see this color in the fall. Carya tomentosa is a type of native hickory tree that grows around here. The nuts aren't fit for human consumption, but the squirrels love them. =)
21st November 2024

Mags

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
