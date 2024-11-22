Sign up
Previous
Photo 2043
Coleus blooms...
Thought I'd better get a shot of them before all the plants get moved to the shed for winter - and hope they live through it. Phone shot.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
5
1
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
white
purple
flower
macro
blossoms
phoneography
coleus-blooms
Krista Marson
ace
Such prettiness
November 22nd, 2024
moni kozi
Nice tones
November 22nd, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful closeup. Lovely.
November 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
@blueberry1222
Thank you, Krista.
@monikozi
Thank you, Monica.
@johnfalconer
Thank you, John.
November 22nd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful plant. Nice dof.
November 22nd, 2024
