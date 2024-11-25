Previous
From the edge of the driveway... by marlboromaam
From the edge of the driveway...

Autumn/fall in the midlands of South Carolina. Phone shot.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of your beautiful house and your lovely woods.
November 25th, 2024  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you very much, Diana. =)
November 25th, 2024  
