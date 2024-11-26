Previous
Eastern box turtle...
Eastern box turtle...

Caught this little guy/gal in the front yard making its way toward the back to probably burrow down for the winter. I found a hole in between some tree roots this past summer where it will probably hibernate.
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Babs ace
I hope he finds a good place to hibernate.
November 26th, 2024  
