Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2047
Eastern box turtle...
Caught this little guy/gal in the front yard making its way toward the back to probably burrow down for the winter. I found a hole in between some tree roots this past summer where it will probably hibernate.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6287
photos
135
followers
97
following
560% complete
View this month »
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
Latest from all albums
2044
1690
2045
1691
2046
1692
2047
1693
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
30th October 2024 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
turtle
,
wild-creature
,
eastern-box-turtle
Babs
ace
I hope he finds a good place to hibernate.
November 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close