Photo 2050
At the crack of dawn...
BOB if you care to click through. Shot early one morning about a month ago.
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Corinne C
Marvelous. I love the crescent Moon!
November 29th, 2024
Mags
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne. =)
November 29th, 2024
